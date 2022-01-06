Addiction Counseling In Arizona

Prescott, AZ, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Over 10% of individuals in the United States bargain with a co-occurring disorder or substance abuse disorder every year. Substance abuse disorders and addiction can affect any individual, regardless of gender, background, education, or age.

Addiction is considered a disease, and that’s why treatment professionals utilize various methods aimed for individuals to heal and grow in their recovery process. Granite Mountain offers several addiction counseling services geared towards evidence-based and holistic varieties.

What Is Addiction Counseling?

When an individual endures drug addiction, it is a chronic ordeal. Addiction itself is uncontrollable, compulsive, and harmful to the sufferer and their future. The changes that can occur in the brain are long-lasting. One of the most known directions after facing addiction for an individual is relapse. When a person relapses, the desire to return to the drug is extremely heightening.

Ultimately, the addict must decide to choose against the drugs consuming their body, behavior, and livelihood. Drug exposure has the power to affect many aspects of a person’s life, but other options can be life-changing. Long-term and repeated care will begin with seeking treatment.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a form of psychotherapy for addiction that combines the principles of cognition and behaviorism. Cognition is how people feel, think, and understand themselves. Behaviorism is how behaviors are modified and controlled. When the two avenues have collaborated, individuals can discover their thoughts, behaviors, and feelings. Once negative thoughts are recognized, they are swapped out for positive ones.

CBT utilizes a reward and punishment approach covered with positive and negative reinforcements to modify the negative aspects and transition them to positive.

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

When it comes to managing feelings and thoughts when an active addiction is present, rehab treatment can be extremely difficult for an individual. Many individuals struggle with the concept of how the addiction has come about and is taking control of their life. Research suggests that not all therapy approaches works for each individual.

All types of addiction therapy are considered beneficial during the rehab process, but DBT is designed for extremely demanding cases. Dialectical-behavioral therapy contributes to the development of a healthy mindset and can pose as life-saving for an individual attending a drug and alcohol rehab center. When in the process of replacing negative actions and thoughts fo more positive ones, some individuals might react aggressively.

This is specifically true for those who have faced the addiction battle for long periods. It’s important to note that addiction takes time to do the following:

Develop

Adjust proper treatment

Requires understanding and patience throughout the journey

DBT brings together many concepts to help patients build essential skills:

Interpersonal effectiveness

Emotional regulation

Distress tolerance

Mindfulness

DBT is known to reduce the risk of relapse after addiction care is officially completed.

Holistic Treatment

Traditional addiction treatment is essential to an individual’s recovery, however, there are other options available. There are practices such as yoga, biofeedback, and acupuncture that are known to cleanse the body and ease the mind during addiction treatment. Holistic treatment emphasizes the importance of the entire individual by focusing on the following:

Mind

Soul

Body

The methods Granite Mountain engages in for holistic counseling for addiction are:

Our Recover Strong Program

Adventure Therapy

Biofeedback

Acupuncture

Massage

Nutrition

Fitness

Tai Chi

Yoga

How Can CBT Be Utilized For Addiction Counseling In Arizona?

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy can be used for counseling for addiction in various settings. When people suffer from addiction, they typically don’t want to continue engaging in alcohol and drug abuse, but because of the potent effect, they are unable to resist the urge. Matter factly, many individuals struggling with addiction are also combating a challenging mental illness.

Mental illnesses are known to present inner conflict within the victim enabling them to believe their negative thoughts and feelings, therefore manifesting the belief in their behavior. As a result, cognitive-behavioral therapy is a great tool to be utilized for treating substance use disorders.

Once the two forces are joined, CBT supplies the addict with positive thoughts, feelings, reinforcements, and non-addictive behaviors. By combining negative and positive reinforcements along with talk therapy, the urge the sufferer has to engage in drug use is eliminated slowly.

More info on source: https://granitemountainbhc.com/addiction-programs/therapy-options/addiction-counseling-in-arizona/