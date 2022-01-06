TeroTAM announces the Advanced QR code Solution for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading giants of CMMS software proudly announces the easiest and latest asset & inventory tracking technology with QR code solution braced with modernized features that help organizations to keep track and control the assets and equipment with ultra-modern monitoring technology.

With growing technologies and expanded use of QR Scanning technology, TeroTAM has designed a solution that helps you efficiently track and monitor each asset with a handy smartphone through QR code scanning apps.

Advanced Usabilities of TeroTAM’s QR code Solution

Asset and Inventory Tracking of assets tagged with QR code

Fast-tracked Asset Identification

Paperless Record Keeping of Assets and their Maintenance

Widespread accountability management of Assets

Enhanced Responsibility amongst Employees

Transparent and Cognizable Process Management

Hassle-free Location Management with Dynamic QR codes

Seamless Complaint Management and Tracking

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is a cutting-edge asset management solution that allows users to easily monitor, maintain, and control their assets and equipment. TeroTAM comes with a number of capabilities, including asset monitoring and management, complaint tracking and management, facility management, task management, QR code tracking, and a centralized communication system with advanced features such as document and image sharing.