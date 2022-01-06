Major Difference Between Pipe and Tube

Pipes & Tubes, Alloy Steel Pipe and Tube, Duplex Steel Pipe and Tube Manufacturers in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Pipe is a round tubular used to distribute fluids and gases, defined by a nominal pipe size (NPS or DN) that represents a rough indication of the pipe conveyance capacity; Tube is a round, rectangular, squared, or oval hollow section measured by outside diameter (OD) and wall thickness (WT), both expressed in inches or millimetres. Nova Steel Corporation is one of the leading Pipes and Tubes Manufacturers in India. We offer a wide range of Pipes and Tubes in a variety of grades and materials.

Pipes and Tubes are manufactured using the highest quality raw materials and cutting-edge techniques in accordance with customer specifications, and are available to our valued customers in a variety of diameters, wall thicknesses, and sizes at very reasonable prices.

Pipes and Tubes Uses & Applications

Pipes and Tubes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Pipes and Tubes-

Transporting Materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive Industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage Systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Construction Industries: structural applications and scaffolding.

Homes and Buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes, and curtain rods.

Types of Tube and Pipe:

