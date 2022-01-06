MailGaze Is Ready To Boost Up Customer Review This New Year With The 14-Day Free Trial

Mailgaze offers a 14-day free trial for its customers. It offers the customers to preview the mindblowing features of the social media management package before investing.

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Bangalore, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Mailgaze, the ultimate email marketing, automation, and campaign management software gives you a complete, affordable social media management platform with true customer love and support that’s custom-built for small businesses. It provides everything you need to engage with customers and track your performance packed into one intuitive platform.

 

The free trial is a chance for you to test Mailgaze Essentials yourself and see how much time it saves you in your day-to-day. Click ‘Start trial’ and fill out the form. It is completely free and doesn’t require a credit card. From here you have 14 days to see what Mailgaze Essentials has to offer. Before the trial expires, we will send you a reminder via email.

 

Everything you need for automatic post scheduling, approval workflows, community engagement, and reporting. Customize and preview posts on each platform.

 

The intrusive features of Mailgaze include:

 

Schedule & Publish: 

Plan and schedule all your social media posts from the same content calendar.

 

Measure & Analyze: 

Analyze with efficiency and save time tracking performance across channels. 

 

Drive Engagement & Trust: 

One inbox for all your connected networks and audience profiles.

 

About Mailgaze:

MailGaze delivers high-rated results to its clients by hosting the best email marketing campaigns at a reasonable subscription plan. This robust email marketing tool helps businesses analyze their competitors’ active campaigns and set out productive strategies. For more information, visit- https://mailgaze.com/.

 

Contact Details

 

Company Name: MailGaze

Website: https://mailgaze.com/

Contact Person: MailGaze Team

Email: support@mailgaze.com

Full Address: 2nd Floor, Lakshya Towers, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Phone: 8041660003

