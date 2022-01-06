New Book by William Natale – Bliss: Forever Elusive & Unique

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by William Natale – Bliss: Forever Elusive & Unique

BLISS is a delightful journey down many avenues, each of them sparkling with their own particular brand of magic. The stories are not just poignant. They leave you with a warm glow. A bit of nostalgia, a touch of passion long locked away that can be opened and closed at will. William M. Natale is well established as a writer and here he delves into deep corners of the mind, shining new light with a heart that beats with the fire and hope of eternal youth.

“I loved this book. Sometimes it made me feel happy and sometimes it made me feel a bit sad, but it always touched my heart, which is not that easy in the world of today. Wonderful reading!”—James Riordan (Author of the New York Times Bestsellers Break on Through: The Life & Death of Jim Morrison, Stone: The Controversies, Excesses, & Exploits of a Radical Filmmaker, The Bishop of Rwanda: Finding Forgiveness Amidst a Pile of Bones, The Coming of the Walrus and The Kill Switch).

WillIam (Bill) Natale, is an Emmy-Award winning producer/director (COMMIT TO COURAGE – broadcast on CHANNEL ONE TV – cable, armed forces radio & TV network and NBC.Com) and serves as an executive member of the Directors Guild of America – Midwest Council. Natale has served as the Executive Director of the Illinois Center for Broadcasting, Chicago Campus; Executive Producer of Internet Streaming Corporation and Executive Producer of WATCH312.COM. Natale directed the PBS documentary, Water Pressures featuring Adrian Grenier (HBO Entourage) shot on location in India and the U.S. He has written 3 other books, Woolly Wurm (a children’s book), 1968 – A Story As Relevant Today As It Was Then, and The Resurrection of Boraichee.

Title: Bliss: Forever Elusive & Unique

Author: William Natale

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196949

Price: $ 19.60

Page Count: 242 pages

Formats: paperback

