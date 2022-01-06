New Book by Cindy Stockler – Calliope: The Slave from Athens

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Cindy Stockler – Calliope: The Slave from Athens

Although I have devoted my entire life to the study of ancient Greece and its institutions, and although I have read many historical novels whose plot unfolded in Greek antiquity, this book really moved me. Couldn’t stop turning its pages; it was as if a time machine had taken me back 2,500 years ago, through the streets of 5th century BC Athens. I could see the monuments and statues that adorned the city, could hear the hubbub of the crowd heading to the Pnix to take part in the ultimate function. of Democracy, I could smell the food slowly cooking in the small houses. Because Cintia Marques is not simply telling a story, her vision of the time and people is not cold and indifferent, and her heroes are not mere caricatures, on the contrary, they are alive and real, and the reader quickly sympathizes with them, and can feel and understand their passions, needs, and disappointments. — Prof. Nikolaos A. Vrissimtzis, Athens – Greece

Cindy Stockler was born and raised in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, and graduated in Law at the Sao Paulo University Law School. Influenced by her legal background as well as by her grandmother, a writer at her time, Cindy Stockler writes fiction novels describing in detail the places and habits of the people she depicts, frequently with a light approach to legal matters that ordinary people sometimes see themselves involved with. Always doing thorough researches, Cindy Stockler likes to give as accurate an account as she can to her stories, like the one she did as she wrote Calliope, the Slave from Athens, a story happening in the V century b. C., as well as her following novels, in totally different times and circumstances.

Title: Calliope: The Slave from Athens

Author: Cindy Stockler

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635096

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 238 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.