Revenue Growth Predicted For Vinyl Surface Coatings Market By 2031

The global demand for vinyl surface coatings is envisioned to grow strongly driven by consumption in major emerging markets. The global vinyl surface coatings market is expected to expand as a mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing constructional activity & rising demand for cost-effective interior & exterior architectural coating, which is fueling the demand for vinyl surface coatings globally.

Vinyl surface coatings are based primarily on vinyl acetate-based latexes that are used in architectural coatings, and solvent-based copolymers of vinyl acetate and vinyl chloride. The latexes are used mainly to make architectural (decorative) coatings. Vinyl surface coating is a thin layer of protective covering substance, deposited or applied on the surface of an object, mainly to improve its properties and create a protective barrier against surface deterioration due to the object’s reaction with its environment. Consumption of vinyl surface coatings grows in line with construction activity.

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Dynamics

The construction industry has been showing a positive outlook for the last few years after a long period of decline. Increasing construction activity across the globe creates a huge space for vinyl surface coatings, especially for interior drywall and masonry sectors. And, due to the low cost & high-performance properties of vinyl surface coatings, the global market for vinyl surfaces is likely to boost during the forecast period.

Professional contractors demands versatile surface coatings, which fulfills all the needs of their customers such as abrasion and scratch resistance, fire and heat resistance, insulation against the flow of an electric charge, sealing ability and wettability, improved physical appearance and aesthetics, and corrosion resistance, which is easily fulfilled by vinyl surface coatings. Because of all such properties of vinyl surface coating, the market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Segmentation

For a better understanding of the global vinyl surface coatings market, the global market is studied under product type, application and regions.

By product type, global vinyl surface coatings market is segmented as

Solvent-based vinyl surface coatings

Waterborne (latex) vinyl surface coatings

Powder vinyl surface coating

On the basis of application, global vinyl surface coatings market is segmented as

Automotive coatings

Industrial coatings

Construction sector (interior & exterior coatings)

Printing ink

Others

Vinyl Surface Coatings Market Competition Landscape

The global market for vinyl surface coatings is dominated by major players and to enable in-depth assessment of the competition landscape, the report includes the analysis of major players. Some of the prominent players in the market are Arkema S.A., Hexion Inc, Gellner Industrial LLC, APV Engineered Coatings, Key Resins Co., PolyOne Corporation, Friedrich Klumpp GmbH, Plasti Dip International (Performix), Capron Manufacturing Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Protective Industrial Polymers and Celanese Corporation, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Vinyl Surface Coatings market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Vinyl Surface Coatings market segments such as product type, application & region.

