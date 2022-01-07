Asia Region is Expected to Possess more than 55% of Market Share for Dairy Whiteners by 2031 End

250 Pages Dairy Whiteners Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dairy Whiteners. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the sales of the global dairy whitener market surpassed US$ 10 Bn in 2021. Increase in consumption of tea and health benefits of dairy whiteners are spurring the demand for dairy whiteners.

In addition, easy availability of dairy whiteners and their ability to serve same taste as milk is playing a key role in the demand of dairy whiteners. Thus, the sales of dairy whiteners are expected to surpass US$ 18 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 10 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value 2031 US$ 18 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6% CAGR Market Share of Asia 55%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dairy Whiteners market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dairy Whiteners, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dairy Whiteners Market.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Flavoured Dairy Whitener Unflavoured Dairy Whitener

Packaging Dairy Whitener in Carton Packs Dairy Whitener in Sachets Dairy Whitener in Plastic Jars Dairy Whitener in Jigger Pots Dairy Whitener in Stick Packaging

Sales Channel Dairy Whitener Sales via Modern Grocery Dairy Whitener Sales via Traditional Retail Grocery Dairy Whitener Sales via Non-Grocery Retail Dairy Whitener Sales via Other Channels

Competitive Landscape Prominent manufacturers of dairy whiteners are aiming at broad basing their outreach across promising geographies, deploying such expansion strategies as introducing new products, forging strategic collaborations with existing players, and acquiring small-scale manufacturers. Some significant market developments are given below: In June 2018, Arla Foods announced a plan to invest over € 500 million, focusing its investments in four key areas: dairy products, healthy and natural foods, whey and sustainable food production. As of that year, over 66% of its spending focused on increasing its presence across Europe

In October 2021, Fonterra Co-operative announced that its outreach in the U.K for dairy products will augment further, as the country has agreed to removing tariffs on all dairy products over the next 5 years, with a view to offset barriers encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic 4 Forecast Highlights on Global Dairy Whitener Market The modern grocery retail segment by sales channel is expected to show a significant growth rate to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Traditional grocery retail is poised to show steady rate of growth along with the non-grocery retail segment, yet is a shade better than the non-grocery retail segment

Europe is the most attractive region and it is expected from this region to retain its dominance during the period of 2017 to 2022. APEJ is showing tremendous potential and a significant growth rate to register a CAGR of 3.9% and could come close to Europe in terms of market share by revenue during the year 2022

Jigger pots and stick packaging segment by packaging type shows higher growth rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of forecast 2017-2022. The sachet segment by packaging type, as of 2017, is supposed to dominate in terms of market share but grows at a steady rate. Jigger pots and stick packaging segment has the lowest share by revenue but this figure could change in the future and by 2022, it could increase owing to higher growth rate

Un-flavored dairy creamer segment is a huge segment by product type and is better in all aspect as compared to flavored dairy creamer segment. The un-flavored dairy creamer segment is poised to reflect a steady growth rate, same as the flavored dairy creamer segment, during the period of forecast but shows a higher market share of almost 64%

Key Question answered in the survey of Dairy Whiteners market report:

Sales and Demand of Dairy Whiteners

Growth of Dairy Whiteners Market

Market Analysis of Dairy Whiteners

Market Insights of Dairy Whiteners

Key Drivers Impacting the Dairy Whiteners market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Dairy Whiteners market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Dairy Whiteners

More Valuable Insights on Dairy Whiteners Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dairy Whiteners, Sales and Demand of Dairy Whiteners, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

