Antacids Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion, 2025

The scope of the global Antacids Market was appreciated at US$ 5.83 billion in 2017. The range is projected to touch US$ 7.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% for the duration of the forecast. This could be due to the increasing geriatric population encountering GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), poor eating habits causing acidity, and the ill effects of anti-inflammatory, non-steroidal drugs.

It’s a known fact that amongst the elderly populace, there is a recurrence of acidic complications. This comes across as a challenge for gastroenterologists as well as the primary care provider. Plus, these patients do suffer from disorders like erosive esophagitis, esophageal cancer, and Barrett’s esophagus. The treatment herein needs an amalgamation of therapies. This is where antacids come into the picture.

The players contributing to the antacids market include Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Besides, growth in e-Commerce is expected to drive demand for antacids via online retailing channels in the subsequent years. In other words, growing popularity on the part of e-Commerce coupled with an increase in online medicine providers is expected to bolster the market. At the same time, restraints do exist in the form of intake by young children. “Gut” journal states that young children displayed obesity symptoms on intake of antacids. As far as infants are concerned, antacids are a strict “no-no”. Even during pregnancy antacids should be avoided as chances of pre-mature birth can’t be ruled out.

The antacids market is segmented based on drug class, type of formulation, distribution channel, and geography. By drug class, the segmentation spans proton pump inhibitors, and H2 antagonists (interventional/surgical simulators), and acid neutralizers. By geography, the antacid market is segmented into North America, LATAM, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA.

