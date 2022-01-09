The Toothboss to Offer in-house Dental Plan for Uninsured Patients

South Weymouth, MA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD, a South Weymouth, MA dentist, recently announced the availability of an in-house dental plan for uninsured patients at The Toothboss, the name of his South Weymouth, MA dental practice located at 1121 Main Street (Route 18). The dental plan is being offered via a third party, Quality Dental Plan.

For a nominal fee per individual, the plan includes two simple cleanings, two complete dental exams, and X-rays. The plan also includes a 20 percent discount on most dental procedures at The Toothboss. Additional child family members can join too at a reduced rate.

The plan starts January 1, 2022. Patients and interested members of the general public can call 781-335-0604 with questions about Quality Dental Plan or about joining the program. With Quality Dental Plan there are no claim forms, no deductibles, and no waiting period.

“Between Covid, the current employment market and other circumstances, we have seen fewer people with dental insurance coming to our practice,” said Dr. Wolfert. “We don’t ever want not having insurance to be a reason for people not coming in for regular checkups and cleanings. So, we reached out to Quality Dental Plan and put this in place.”

The dental plan goes into effect on January 1, 2022 for Toothboss patients. Patients can use the plan as soon as they sign on.

“The QDP plan is also something we can offer to small businesses who can’t afford to offer their employees a dental plan,” said Dr. Wolfert. “We are happy to work something out with businesses who want to pay all or part of the dental plan so their staff members can get affordable dental care here at the Toothboss.”

For complete information on the in house dental plan at The Toothboss, you can visit www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604.

About The Toothboss:

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone.

