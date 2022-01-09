Introducing Secure & Powerful Wi-Fi 6 Router Flint (GL-AX1800)

HONG KONG, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a world-leading developer of highly reliable and secure networking devices, announce today the launch of their fastest Wi-Fi 6 router yet. Flint (GL-AX1800), the ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 Router is available for order now. This powerful dual-band gigabit router has a combined speed of 1800 Mbps, can host VPN servers, provides high-performance secure networking for mass device connection, high-speed data streaming, ultra-low latency for gaming, and large office data transmissions.

“GL-AX1800 is designed to stand out with its exceptional performance,” said Dr. Alfie Zhao, CTO of GL.iNet. “Being able to connect with up to 120 devices, it is perfect for demanding enterprise applications or for a family who just wants to stream their favorite movies or videos. With an impressive WireGuard VPN Speed of 667 Mbps, Flint is one of the fastest and secure VPN routers we have produced.”

With an advanced IPQ6000 1.2G Quad-core Processor, larger storage capacities, faster Wi-Fi speed, users can customize their networking experience to their specifications. This combined with our exceptional security and ease of use you come to expect from GL.iNet products.

At $99.00, Flint’s unique features include:

• Fastest Wi-Fi 6 Router from GL.iNet – Flint comes with Max. 600Mbps (2.4G) + 1200Mbps(5G) superior Wi-Fi Speeds. This Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router is perfect for families and businesses looking for powerful Wi-Fi to handle the strain of multiple devices. With MU-MIMO technology, you can connect up to 120 devices simultaneously.

• Enhancement of Security and Privacy – Flint offers the fastest VPN speed amongst GL.iNet’s routers. Its high-speed VPN client performance reaches up to 112Mbps with OpenVPN and up to 667Mbps with WireGuard@VPN. The router is compatible with 30+ VPN service providers, giving you a wide range of choices. For extra security, WPA2/WPA3 enterprise encryption, Tor, IPv6, and Cloudflare DNS over TLS are also supported.

• Ad Blocking Software Pre-installed – Flint comes with AdGuard Home Support, allowing you to block ads and tracking system-wide. This gives parents or business owners an extra level of privacy, protection, and control over their network.

• Most Customizable Router for Tech Lovers – Coming with OpenWrt operating system pre-installed, users can fully customize their own Wi-Fi 6 router. The extra storage gives you a local drive to store files, which is perfect for installing different applications.

• Wall-Mountable – Our Wi-Fi 6 Router can be mounted to the wall, helping users to save space at home or in the office. When placed at a higher level, Wi-Fi signal reception can be improved, leading to an enhanced internet experience that is fast and smooth. With foldable antennas, the device is easy to store and bring around when needed.

• Comes with OFDMA – Flint uses OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) data transmission technology. It reduces network latencies by increasing bandwidth and network efficiency, especially in dense deployment scenarios. This resolves major pain points when gaming.

Flint is perfect for home or enterprise use, providing businesses with a powerful and secure networking solution or families with a powerful router that can handle the strain of modern life. Learn more details about Flint on our website. The link is below:

https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-ax1800/

About GL.iNet

We are a leading developer of OpenWrt pre-installed wireless routers and world-class solution providers, offering quality services of smart cities, data privacy protection, and enterprise IoT. We partner with like-minded companies around the globe to provide phenomenal products and services. We aim to build a smarter lifestyle.

Contact:

Cathy Cheng

Digital Marketing Specialist

marketing@gl-inet.com