New Book by Suzanne Maggio – Estrellas: Moments of Illumination Along el Camino de Santiago

“Despite evidence to the contrary, I do not think of myself as a particularly courageous soul. I am not content to bask in my accomplishments nor do I spend much time tooting my own horn. I wasn’t raised that way. I was taught to downplay my successes. To steer clear of vanity. I was raised to be humble. So, as I sit down to write this, I hope you’ll forgive me for saying something completely out of character here, but I feel the need to tell you that 779 kilometers is a long way to walk – and I walked every single step…

…As you travel along with me on my journey, I invite you to take the opportunity to explore the spaces around you. Notice the way the sunshine peaks peek through the leaves of the dogwood tree. Listen to the gentle whirr of the wings of the hummingbird. Smell the salt in the sea air. Use your senses. Pay attention to the things that we are often too busy to see. To hear. To smell. Let them take you inward. See where the path leads you.

Buen Camino.”

Suzanne Maggio is an award winning author of The Cardinal Club – A Daughter’s Journey to Acceptance. A licensed clinical social worker, Maggio has helped hundreds of families improve their relationships by encouraging them to open their hearts and share their stories. She now trains the new generation of helpers as a university lecturer in Psychology, Counseling and Social Work.

Her debut memoir, The Cardinal Club – A Daughter’s Journey to Acceptance is published by Adelaide Books, New York and was a finalist in the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the 2020 Independent Book Awards. In 2016 she earned a silver award from Travelers Tales for “Yo Soy,” a story about the search for identity while traveling in Nicaragua.

Maggio is the granddaughter of Italian immigrants, a passionate cook, frequent traveler and avid baseball fan. She lives in Northern California with her husband, where they raised their two sons and where they now manage two rambunctious dogs and a brood of demanding chickens.

“I have long been fascinated with the human condition, the ability we have to face enormous struggles and come through them, often, the stronger for it. I have seen it over and over again in the people I’ve worked with. Resilience humbles me. We are stronger than we know.” – Suzanne Maggio

Title: Estrellas: Moments of Illumination Along el Camino de Santiago

Author: Suzanne Maggio

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635140

Price: $ 19.60

Page Count: 216 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.