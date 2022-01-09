New Book by Jim Zinaman – Will in Love

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Jim Zinaman – Will in Love

Will León, a cult deprogrammer, learns to pursue love as he secretly seeks the murderer of a friend. His pursuit leads him to loving people in Alabama who help him acknowledge that he can no longer keep hiding mistakes from his own family. He can no longer ignore his neglect of those at home while reuniting other families through deprogramming. Will returns to Westchester, NY, and while assisting neighbors through a crisis, he reconciles with his wife and son. He discovers that while he enjoys a renewed love with those closest to him, there are still secrets he cannot share.

 

After graduating Yale, where he studied under John Hersey and David Milch, Jim Zinaman hitchhiked around the United States twice, working as a carpenter, a cook, and an English and math tutor. He also joined and later helped deprogram members from a meditation cult. In his professional career he was a Goldman Sachs computer systems manager and a hedge fund sales and trading representative. Afterward he was a recruiter for finance, accounting, IT, and logistics professionals. He has published short stories for more than fifteen years, one of them being Adelaide Literary Magazine’s Best Short Story of 2017.

 

Title:  Will in Love
Author:  Jim Zinaman
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1955196802
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  270 pages
Formats: paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

