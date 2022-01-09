New Book by Jim Zinaman – Will in Love

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Jim Zinaman – Will in Love

Will León, a cult deprogrammer, learns to pursue love as he secretly seeks the murderer of a friend. His pursuit leads him to loving people in Alabama who help him acknowledge that he can no longer keep hiding mistakes from his own family. He can no longer ignore his neglect of those at home while reuniting other families through deprogramming. Will returns to Westchester, NY, and while assisting neighbors through a crisis, he reconciles with his wife and son. He discovers that while he enjoys a renewed love with those closest to him, there are still secrets he cannot share.

After graduating Yale, where he studied under John Hersey and David Milch, Jim Zinaman hitchhiked around the United States twice, working as a carpenter, a cook, and an English and math tutor. He also joined and later helped deprogram members from a meditation cult. In his professional career he was a Goldman Sachs computer systems manager and a hedge fund sales and trading representative. Afterward he was a recruiter for finance, accounting, IT, and logistics professionals. He has published short stories for more than fifteen years, one of them being Adelaide Literary Magazine’s Best Short Story of 2017.

Title: Will in Love

Author: Jim Zinaman

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196802

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 270 pages

Formats: paperback

