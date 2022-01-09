Introducing Opal (GL-SFT1200): Our Gigabit Wireless Router for Security-savvy Travelers

Hong Kong, China, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a leading developer of networking devices is glad to announce the launch of its latest gigabit mini router, Opal (GL-SFT1200). It is now available on the website. With 1200Mbps combined Wi-Fi speed and a compact design, users can have access to a fast and secure network while on-the-go. This mini router supports VPN and Tor, giving you an extra layer of security when browsing the web.

“Our main goal in developing Opal (GL-SFT1200) is to respond to varying customer needs.” Says Dr. Alfie Zhao, the CTO at GL.iNet. “We wish to provide a cost-effective mini router for clients seeking best-value.” With Opal, we strike a good balance between costs and features; creating a high-performing mini gigabit router that has fast network speed and strong security features. This gives our customers an additional choice when looking for smart networking devices.

At $39.9 each, Opal’s unique features include:

• Superior Gigabit Wi-Fi Performance – With Max. 300 Mbps (2.4G) + 867 Mbps (5G) Quick Wi-Fi Speeds, Opal provides a powerful, efficient network connection for all. This facilitates documents transfers, conference calls, and a smooth browsing experience no matter inside or outside of homes and offices.

• Pre-installed OpenWrt — Opal (GL-SFT1200) comes with OpenWrt system pre-installed. This gives you the freedom to customize your router based on your preferences. You can install different software to optimize your device and improve your Wi-Fi experience

• Switch between VPN & Tor – The toggle-switch gives users the freedom to switch between Tor and VPN easily. These are two popular choices for protecting users’ digital identities. Tor is suitable for transmitting sensitive data whilst VPN is useful for hiding IP addresses and keeping your activities private from surveillance and hackers.

• Heightened Internet Security – Opal supports Cloudflare, keeping your online actions secure and private. The DNS over TLS security protocol prevents eavesdropping and man in-the-middle attacks. IPv6, the latest version of the Internet Protocol adds an extra layer of security to your internet experience too.

• Easy set-up – Equipped with Type-C power supply, USB-A 2.0 Port and 3 Gigabit Ports, users can connect to a secure and reliable network through 4 methods(Ethernet, repeater, tethering, and USB 3G/4G modem).

• Modern and Chic Design – Designed with compactness in mind, Opal is light in size and has foldable antennas; users can carry it around no matter where they go. The design is in white, symbolizing freshness and simplicity. This bright color emits a sense of calmness and space, making it perfect for small apartments.

With a wide range of unique features, Opal is the ultimate router for small businesses, small apartments, and business travelers. Its superb dual-band Wi-Fi speed and robust security features gives you a high-performing and trust-worthy connection. This is the optimal choice if you are looking for a cost-effective router.

About GL.iNet

We are a leading developer of OpenWrt pre-installed wireless routers and world-class solution providers, offering quality services of smart cities, data privacy protection, and enterprise IoT. We partner with like-minded companies around the globe to provide phenomenal products and services. We aim to build a smarter lifestyle. For more information, please click to this link: https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-sft1200/