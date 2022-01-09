Buy Crownline 9″ Triple Fan with Remote – TF-218to Experience the Best Wind Flow Throughout the Room

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is the most renowned domestic products provider that delivers the widest range of kitchen appliances at very reasonable pricing online in the UAE. At this time, our company is providing a 9″Triple Fan with Remote – TF-218 that gives you a fresh and best airflow system in your surroundings.

In this Crownline triple-fan, all the three fans are built with multi-level up/down or left/right directions. With its portable size, this fan is easy to carry anywhere, and the extra remote control allows you to operate it easily. Triple cooling drum fan multiple directional movements up / down and left / right Plating has a cool colour and can be operated by hand remote control each fan can be operated individually.

Below-mentioned are some features of this product that helps you understand this product more clearly:

Equally circulating air on all sides of the room.

The brush and slot less motor ensure high winds and long life.

It allows you hassle-free controlling function, undisturbed cooling facility.

Intelligent control system and fully functional and reliable operation.

Made of high-quality materials to strengthen the durability of this fan.

Crownline 9″ TF-218 triple fan consists of 3 fans with 4 Metal Blades Steel finish and it enables you to control its complete functioning by remote control with built-in holder, 3 Individual fans can be operated independently 2-speed control tilting function power.

http://www.crownline.ae/

Address: “Crownline” – Umm Ramool – Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: (+971) – 0553005992, 043535365

Sales Email: sales@crownline.ae

Product Support/Service: Tel: +971 4 34 17 152

Service Email: services@crownline.ae

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by dealing in a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker, and many more. These products value their money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.