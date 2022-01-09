Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International, a reputable cosmetic surgery clinic in Dubai, has announced its latest offers for its valued clients seeking skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, and body contouring treatments. These treatments are non-invasive in nature and offer quick & effective solutions.

For body sculpting, Aesthetics International offers the very popular CoolSculpting at a discounted price, starting from AED 1500. The large applicator of CoolSculpting treatment costs AED 2200, while the price of the small applicator is set at AED 1500.

A combination of different treatments is available under the skin rejuvenation category, with HydraFacial being an integral part of every combination. These include:

HydraFacial and BTL Skin Treatment

HydraFacial and AquaGold Microneedling

Both these combos are available at AED 1399. There’s also a flat 15% off on HydraFacial Elite.

Those seeking anti-aging treatments can get Botox from Aesthetics specialists at discounted rates and flaunt a youthful appearance. The price of this treatment is set at AED 995. It covers the full forehead.

All these treatments are performed by top-of-the-line doctors at Aesthetics International and will remain valid throughout January 2022.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International is one of the top-ranked cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics in Dubai. The clinic offers a range of invasive and non-invasive treatments in different categories, including but not limited to skin care, body contouring, hair loss, and wellness. With highly professional and experienced doctors on board, led by Dr. Jaffar Khan, the facility has earned a reputation for offering high-quality services.

Media Contact:

Aesthetics International

+971 4 384 5600

info@aesthetics.ae

Originally Published: https://aesthetics.ae/exciting-new-offers-announced-by-aesthetics-international/