YOFC Peru to launch fiber broadband services in four regions using Alepo’s BSS/OSS

LIMA, PERU, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Leading fiber provider Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable (YOFC) is entering the broadband market in four Peruvian regions using digital enablement expert Alepo’s BSS/OSS solution. The project will equip the operator with advanced billing, device monitoring, security and enterprise management capabilities.

YOFC will provide broadband services in rural areas of Peru, including Ancash, Arequipa, La Libertad, and San Martin. The project is part of the national telecommunications program PRONATEL’s endeavor to bridge the connectivity gap and enable high-quality services in Peru, particularly for underserved populations.

The deployment will include a transport network and an access network, which will be implemented with optical fiber. The project encompasses four sites with a central point in Lima for reporting, and facilitates interaction between the sites so YOFC can view consolidated information.

Alepo will provide its Business Support Systems and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS) infrastructure, enabling YOFC to manage the connections of individual subscribers, schools, government entities, companies, and the general public. The solution will let YOFC launch innovative new products and services as the market evolves. The operator will have the flexibility to deploy in a phased approach, so they can go to market quickly and continue to build the platform with more modules over time. Alepo’s vendor-agnostic platform provides interoperability as well as evolved network elements to integrate seamlessly with third-party systems in YOFC’s network.

In addition, Alepo will configure custom reports providing comprehensive device monitoring and BI insights to help YOFC optimize operations and modify their business strategy depending on customer usage patterns and demand.

“Alepo’s vast experience and extensive track record of proven successes with similar deployments in the region made them the ideal solution provider for this project. We’re confident that the project will enable us to forward our mission of connecting the unconnected by providing high-quality broadband services in Peru,” said Rick Zou, General Manager, YOFC Peru.

Juan Espinosa, Director LATAM at Alepo, said, “From experience, we’re aware that ensuring availability of all the sites poses a challenge. However, having acquired the expertise in mitigating these risks, we will ensure the deployment is implemented smoothly. Through recurrent monitoring and redirection of work to available sites, we are certain the system will operate seamlessly.”

