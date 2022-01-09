New Book by Sam Krymalowski and Sean Kropveld – The Man Who Came to Rent

Montreal, 2009. Former archaeologist Victor Demaisonneuve returns home to work at his beloved neighborhood movie store and decides to chronicle his experiences in a blog. His world is shaken to its core when a dusty old journal, written by a former employee, surfaces from among the derelict tapes in the backroom. Vic soon comes to view his predecessor as a kindred spirit and embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind his disappearance, a quest which leads him to a strange Voodoo cult that claims to hold the secrets behind movies.

 

Sam and Sean are a pair of longtime friends from Montreal, inspired to write their debut novel while working at a couple of video stores in their hometown for nearly a decade. They encountered people from all walks of life, including politicians, professional athletes, musicians, top one-percenters and even an astronaut.

Sean Kropveld is a lifelong devotee of cinema. He currently lives in the Plateau area of Montreal with his wife Amy, a short walk away from his local video store where he fuels his obsession with pre-code era Hollywood movies.

Sam Krymalowski is a professional teacher who spends his days walking around Montreal and complaining about the selection on Netflix.

 

Title:  The Man Who Came to Rent
Author: Sam Krymalowski and Sean Kropveld
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1956635201
Price:  $19.60
Page Count: 280 pages
Formats: paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

