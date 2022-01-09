LSoft Technologies launches NTFS Recovery Toolkit 14

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the release of a new edition of its leading data recovery software. NTFS Recovery Toolkit 14 now includes the latest versions of two of its main components: Active@ File Recovery 21 and Active@ Partition Recovery 21.

Active@ File Recovery 21

NTFS Recovery Toolkit includes the latest edition of Active@ File Recovery, a user-friendly tool for recovering deleted files, such as those that have been emptied from the recycle bin or on a formatted drive. You can use the software even if your computer fails to boot, since it works from a bootable external drive and runs its own trimmed-down operating system. You can use it to search for hundreds of different file signatures and recover files of specific types, such as documents, photos, or videos.

This powerful software will give you the best chances possible of getting your lost data back intact, and thanks to its self-contained environment, you can even use it to recover deleted files from your primary system disk.

Active@ File Recovery also includes tools for advanced users, including a low-level disk editor and a virtual RAID re-constructor to recover lost or damaged RAID arrays.

Active@ Partition Recovery 21

Most hard drives are divided up into logical partitions. These partitions act as separate drives to help keep data organized. For example, many new computers come with a hidden partition containing a backup of the factory-installed operating system and apps. Also, if you run multiple operating systems, you will need a separate partition for each. This allows you to run, for example, Windows and Linux side-by-side on the same hard drive. However, reconfiguring hard drive partitions can be risky, since deleting or formatting a partition will remove all the files on it. That said, the Active@ Partition Recovery solution provides an easy way to detect and get back lost partitions, giving you the best chances possible of recovering the lost data.

Get started with NTFS Recovery Toolkit at https://www.lsoft.net/ntfs-recovery.