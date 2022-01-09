Leading a Greener Future for us all

London, UK, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Glendale Managed Services, based in the UK, has established itself as one of the country’s leading sustainable grounds maintenance companies. They are proud to supply an all encompassing grounds maintenance service for private, commercial and public sector clients that keeps their green spaces looking neat, attractive and healthy.

A ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution rarely works; instead of this approach, we will listen to your requirements and put together a bespoke grounds maintenance package designed to meet your exact requirements. This can include everything from grass cutting and hedge trimming to shrub pruning and the maintenance of inspirational bedding displays.

