New Book by Kenneth Robbins – Christmas Brittle: Seasonal Fiction

NYC, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Kenneth Robbins – Christmas Brittle: Seasonal Fiction

Thirteen short stories and two one-act plays comprise this unusual collection of tales that take issue with the American tradition of “The Christmas Season.”

Beginning in 2004, my wife, Dr. Dorothy Dodge Robbins, and I co-edited four literary anthologies based on historical and contemporary writings about the special season. These volumes are Christmas Stories from Louisiana and Christmas Stories from Georgia, both from UP Mississippi, Christmas on the Great Plains, published by UP Iowa, and Christmas Stories from Ohio, put forth by the Kent State University Press. These books highlighted for me the tradition of the “Christmas Story” throughout the land and urged me toward creating my own series which I now share with you, the reader. The collection includes the soft and mellow memory story, “The Joy of Christmas,” the sheer horror of a Christmas gone bad in “A Normal Christmas,” the bitter cold of the upper plains in “Stringing Lights,” the act of hanging Santa Claus for his crimes in “The Frio Kid,” and the angst of unrealized racism during a Christmas vacation in “On Holiday.” At its heart is the question: “How dare one take issue with the Christmas season?” as explored in the final story, “The Santa Lie.”

Kenneth Robbins is the author of six published novels, thirty published plays, and numerous essays, stories, and memoirs on-line and in peer-reviewed journals. His fiction has received the Toni Morrison Prize and the Associated Writing Programs Novel Award. His plays have been recognized by receiving the Charles Getchell Award, the Festival of Southern Theatre Award, and the Gabrielle Society Humanitarian Award. His radio plays have been aired over National Public Radio and the BBC Radio 3. He lives in Ruston where he teaches within the Honors Program at Louisiana Tech University as Professor Emeritus Theatre within the College of Liberal Arts

Title: Christmas Brittle: Seasonal Fiction

Author: Kenneth Robbins

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635256

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 206 pages

Formats: paperback

