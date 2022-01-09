Midlands House Clearance Leicester: The Leading House Clearance Service Provider

Leicestershire, United Kingdom, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Midlands House Clearance Leicester (https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk) is one of the leading companies that provide house clearance Leicester wide services. They can assist clients throughout the clearance, from assessing rubbish to providing storage areas for valuable items, so potential clients can rest assured that the company can take on all kinds of house clearance projects, whether big or small.

The company offers a wide variety of clearance services, such as house clearance, bereavement house clearance, office clearance, waste removal, garage clearance Leicester, and shed clearance. They have a team of fully trained and uniformed staff who have been clearing locations for years, so clients can be sure to have a successful clearance project when hiring them.

Midlands House Clearance provides domestic and commercial clearance services for those moving houses and offices but has no time getting rid of all their waste. The company can also clear away all remaining junk on the property after the new homeowners have moved houses or offices.

Potential clients can acquire the company’s house clearance service for as low as £90 (prices are subject to change without prior notice). This package is a 1/4 load equivalent to one small skip/250kg in weight. A half load which is equivalent to one large skip/500kg in weight and a full load equivalent to two large skips/up to 1000kg in weight, can also be acquired for £160 and £300, respectively.

The company also provides garden clearance Leicester services for clients looking to get rid of garden waste, including hedge trimmings, weeds, leaves, grass, branches, trees, and general green waste. Their expert employees remove garden waste while leaving their client’s garden looking flawless.

Because of their excellent services, Midlands House Clearance Leicester has gained loyal customers over the years. One of their previous ones, Kevin Clarke, even left a positive review saying, “Exceptional service, from start to finish very professional. James quoted a very good price and did an amazing job of clearing my mother’s garden, (it was like a jungle before), and James returned it perfectly back to normal. They arrived on time and cleared it all. Would highly recommend”.

For more information about their services, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk.

About Midlands House Clearance Leicester

Midlands House Clearance Leicester provides a comprehensive range of clearance services, including house clearance, waste collection, shed removal, and more. The company’s goal is to serve clients throughout the Midlands, whether commercial or residential. The firm also strives to be as environment-friendly as possible, so they recycle, reuse, or give unwanted items to charity. Potential clients can rest assured knowing the company’s clearance teams are all highly trained and fully equipped with the proper equipment and tools. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk/CONTACT/. You may also call via 07888 124 321 or send an email through midlandswasteclearance@gmail.com.