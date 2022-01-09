Active@ File Recovery version 21 now available

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies is delighted to announce an update to its industry-leading data recovery software, Active@ File Recovery. This new version includes many important tweaks and updates, including a newly improved and simplified user interface. The latest recovery kernel boosts your chances of a successful recovery operation thanks to several tweaks and bug fixes. Also, the popup window in Easy and Advanced mode has been removed. The software now starts in earlier versions too, if you are using Advanced mode, which is perfect if you need to roll back for any reason. Finally, the Ultimate edition now includes new versions of Active@ Boot Disk and Active@ LiveCD. Active@ Boot Disk now uses the latest WinPE-based recovery environment, updated to Windows 10 Build 2004. The Active@ LiveCD software has been upgraded to open SUSE 15.2 with the Linux Kernel 5.3 and KDE 5.18.

How does Active@ File Recovery work?

One of the most common misconceptions about modern digital storage devices is the way they handle deleted data. It is a widespread belief that emptying the recycle bin or formatting the drive deletes the original data. The only thing these operations really do is mark the previously occupied space as available. However, the files will remain intact, albeit hidden, until they are overwritten. This is why it is always important to correctly sanitize any retired storage devices so you data does not risk ending up landing in the wrong hands.

Active@ File Recovery exploits the opportunity you have between when you delete a file or format a drive or partition and when it gets permanently overwritten. This often takes a long time, especially if the drive is not regularly in use. Active@ File Recovery works in its own environment too, so you can also safely recover data from your system hard drive without risking overwriting it. You can search for files of various types as well, and support for new file extensions is improved with every major update. Get started today at https://www.file-recovery.com/recovery.html.