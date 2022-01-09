Services For CNC Solidworks Consulting In San Diego

San Diego, CA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — The San Diego Machine Group supplies parts to clients as soon as they need them. When compared to the market price, one can purchase the same at the best possible price. ‘The product quality is excellent. Because they are ISO certified, the materials are excellent. As a result, San Diego Machine Company offers a short lead time but with great value at the same time. This colossal set-up occupies a large area of 16,000 square feet. Ft. The area encompasses. Workspace with air conditioning. Certified ISO 9001 and ITAR by San Diego Machine.

Licensed. It has over 50 employees working for it in various capacities. Cable harness fabrication, printed circuit assembly, and other services are provided by San Diego Machine Company. The potting process and conformal coating. San Diego Machine Company produces machines and completes the assembly of a product.

San Diego Machine Group’s Detailed Information:

San Diego Machine Group stands out among machine shops. Our highly trained and professional staffs are responsible for building and assembling products. Specify precisely what you need and we will build it for you.

For the manufacture of different items, there are different processes. CNC machining and turning are the primary methods. Our services at San Diego Machine include welding, forming fabrication, adhesive bonding, CAD Design-solid works, precision mechanical assembly, and end-user packaging.

With regard to your product or project, we can assist with design for manufacture and CAD work. Metalworking and fabrication are familiar to our engineers. Our engineers can develop parts in quantities that are economically manufactured onshore.

We utilize Stainless Steel, aluminum alloys having different grades such as 7xxxx, 6xxxx, and 5xxxx, as well as cast ATP5 – MIC6. Aside from Titanium and Inconel hard steels, they also use composites with organic and inorganic matrixes, sandwich materials with Hexcel, Macor Boron Nitride, acrylic polycarbonate, and MDF.

San Diego Machine Company Is Located In a Plush Office At –

2872 S. Santa Fe Ave.

San Marcos, CA 92026

San Diego: (760) 971-4050

Bay Area: (408) 662-1970

Email: sales@sandiegomachine.com

Website: https://www.sandiegomachine.com/