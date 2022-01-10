Mini LED Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Mini LED Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global mini LED market size is anticipated to value USD 5.9 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 86.6% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The adoption of the mini LEDs in several industries is gaining traction due to their features like enhanced brightness and gamut levels, enhanced contrast ratio, and lower time required for their response as compared to OLEDs and other LCD lights.

The consumer electronics application segment held the largest share owing to the adoption of these LEDs in the production of electronic devices like laptops, television, tablets and smartphones. On the other hand, the automotive application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to features of providing enhanced glare and light in the automobile lights that ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

North America dominated the global market in 2018 on account of the rising presence of automotive players and consumer electronics manufacturers across this region coupled with their willingness to invest in R&D activities or the development of innovative products. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the upcoming years due to the rising presence of key players across China, Taiwan, Japan and India.

The mini LED market includes key players such as Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Harvatek Corporation., EPISTAR Corporation, and Innolux Corporation. They are constantly engaged in product development and innovation to cater to the shifting consumer preference for usage of high-end electronic devices. They are also participating in several trade exhibitions and fairs to showcase their innovative products.

Mini LED Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Laptop/Notebooks

Television

Automotive

Others

Mini LED Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

