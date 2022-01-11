Heat-Timer® Controls Eligible for New York State Energy Rebate Programs

New York, NY, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Heat-Timer® announces that its Platinum Series controls for Gas boilers are currently eligible for significant rebates through New York Utility Company rebate programs.

Both Consolidated Edison and National Grid are offering rebates to their gas customers who upgrade their boiler controls for their multi-family or commercial buildings. These utility rebates will pay property owners to purchase an energy saving Heat-Timer® internet boiler controller with apartment sensors potentially offsetting or entirely eliminating the cost of these sophisticated controls, while reducing energy use. These installations further will help building managers to comply with new carbon footprint guidelines established through NYC Local Law 97.

Jeff Clerico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Heat-Timer® describes the rebate opportunity as removing impediments building managers may have had related to upgrading their boiler control system. “With these rebates, customers no longer need a significant capital investment to get the most sophisticated technology in their boiler room. The rebate offsets a significant portion of the upfront investment while their return-on-investment period via the increased fuel savings from the upgrade is significantly tightened. Even customers with existing Standard Heat-Timer® Platinum (Non-Internet) controls are eligible for this rebate. Allowing them to achieve an additional 15% to 25% fuel savings by upgrading to an internet control with wireless space sensors.”

Con Edison multi-family customers who pay a firm gas rate are paying a “systems benefit charge” each month on their heating gas bill. This charge contributes to the energy efficiency rebate fund for New York State. Those same customers who contribute to the fund are then eligible to receive lucrative incentives towards energy efficiency upgrades such as upgrading their existing Heat-Timer® to become a real-time Energy Management System. The rebate process is simple, prescriptive, and is based solely on the number of units in the multifamily building. For example, a (42) unit apartment building in Manhattan would receive $8,000 from Con Edison towards this capital improvement. A (112) unit building in Westchester receives $18,000 rebate towards this system.

National Grid customers can also receive these incentives on Heat-Timer® boiler control upgrades. A (35) unit building in Brooklyn was incentivized $4,500 for their upgrade, whereas a (196) unit apartment complex in Queens was granted $13,600. This simple rebate process can often render the building a cost-free upgrade to the most sophisticated heating control systems available today, the Heat-Timer® Platinum Series Controls. National Grid offers Heat-Timer® upgrade rebates to both “firm gas customers” as well as those who pay “Temperature Control” rates.

Heat-Timer® is the world leader in sophisticated, internet-managed heating control systems that allow building owners to save the most possible money on monthly heating costs. Since 1937 Heat-Timer® has produced increasingly sophisticated boiler controls with capabilities like internet and mobile control, wireless space sensor feedback, and self-learning heating algorithms that are unparalleled in the industry. Products like the Heat-Timer® Platinum Series Internet-based controller has been shown to reduce heating costs by as much as 30% over simple outdoor reset-based systems.

For more information contact us at (973)575-4004 or visit https://heat-timer.com.