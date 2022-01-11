Demand For Smart Valves Is Emerging As Primary Trend In Motorized Valves Market

The recent study by Fact.MR on Motorized Valves Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Motorized Valves market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Motorized Valves also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of Motorized Valves market over the forecast period.

Motorized Valves Market – Introduction

A large power plant has hundreds of valves installed in it to manage water and stream flows seamlessly. Valves are mainly deployed to control flow, its direction, regulate a flow or process pressure or relieve a pipe system of a specific pressure. A motorized valve is a type of valve that uses an electric motor to open or close its mechanism.

Motorized valves make a viable option for diverse remote fluid control applications, including agricultural irrigation, aircraft deicing, and automated fire suppression. Furthermore, motorized heating valves have been witnessing traction as electrically controlled valves that are used in central heating systems to limit or control the flow of heated water in the home.

Motorized Valves Market – Segmentation

Based on type, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Gate Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Based on application, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Based on distribution channel, the motorized valves market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Indirect Sales

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the motorized valves market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to motorized valves market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Motorized Valves Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Motorized Valves industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Motorized Valves Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Motorized Valves Market – Competitive Landscape

In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.

In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Motorized Valves Market are:

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Motorized Valves market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Motorized Valves market. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The Keihin Co., Ltd Founded in 1947 & based in Tokyo, Japan, the company provides a wide range of logistics services worldwide, and primarily offers port, sea, inland, and air cargo transport services. Some of the products offered by the company include motorized ball valves, level control valves, electric flow control valves, air operated valves, and solenoid valves.

Danfoss A/S Founded in 1933, and headquartered in Nordborg, Denmark, the company works through four segments: Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Power Solutions, and Danfoss Heating. The Danfoss Group develops products and provides services used in air conditioning, controlling electric motors, cooling food, heating buildings, gas compressors, and powering mobile machinery among others. Honeywell International Inc. Founded in 1906, and headquartered in New Jersey, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. designs and manufactures wide range of protection equipment. The product offering of this company includes a wide range of eye and face protection equipment, gas detection, respiratory apparatus, alarms, shoes, gloves, and accessories.

Motorized valves market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) motorized valves market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) motorized valves market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) motorized valves market

CIS and Russia motorized valves market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) motorized valves market

Japan motorized valves market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) motorized valves market

Rising Deployment of Valve Diagnostic Functions to Enhance Plant Efficiency Promising Market Growth

Valve diagnostic functions help in improving the overall performance of the plants, by analyzing the plant efficiency, quality and safety. Motorized valves or motorized valves have been witnessing increasing traction for proper flow regulation and control of liquids and gases in pipelines.

With manufacturing increasingly needing diagnostic technologies to monitor the value performance, the adoption of motorized control valves is growing, which, in turn is paving way for positive changes in the motorized valves market.

Accelerating Exploration Activities for New Sources of Oil & Gas Underpinning Gains in Motorized Valves Market

There has been a significant rise in both offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration activities to cater to the ever-expanding need for their production. Several new refineries have been built while the existing ones are undergoing renovation, which is anticipated to increase the demand for industrial valves, such as motorized valves. The growing installation of motorized valves to control, monitor and measure the oil & gas flow is fueling growth in the market.

