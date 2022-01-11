Ruhee Providing Most Prominent Home Salon Services At Home

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — We keep our experts highly skilled and knowledgeable within the work frame so that our clients can have a comfortable Grooming experience.

Reasonable Sound Good, but quality and reasonable is always great and comfortable, and we exactly want our clients to have a reasonable price and quality experience. All our beauticians use only branded and genuine products in sealed & single time use Sachet packets. Because you deserve 100% branded.

Ruhee offers salon at home services to pamper you from head to toe at an affordable rate along with quality products and services. In Dubai, Ruhee offers the full range of home salon services that include all ranges of beauty and hair services with our experienced and trained professionals at the comfort of your home. Our beauty professionals are well equipped with the best tools and single-time usable kits to maintain the highest quality & hygiene. Boost your beauty and confidence with incredible beauty services offered by Ruhee in Dubai, UAE.

Facial at Home – In facials services, if you want to look radiant and maintain healthy skin. Regular hygienic facials help you remove impurities and cleanse the skin, leaving it supple, glowing and youthful. However, you should know about your face skin type. Facials are rejuvenating but only when you select them wisely. Ruhee offers a wide range of facial options: fruit facial, O3 advanced, gold facial, chocolate facial, pearl facial wine facial, anti-aging facial, de-tan facial, etc.

Manicure and Pedicure at Home – Your hands and feet require care and pampering. It is essential to protect your hands and feet from becoming flaky and dry; hence, manicure (for hands) and pedicure (for feet) are necessary to remove dead skin, tanning, and dirt while massaging and nourishing your hands and feet. Lastly, cut, file, and polish your nails.

Waxing at Home – Waxing is a common and most preferred method for face and body hair removal. Various types of waxing options are available, such as RICA waxing, peel-off waxing etc.

Threading at Home – Threading is another hair removal method, especially for the eyebrows.

Hair Services at Home – Ruhee offers a wide range of beauty salon home service from haircut to hair spa, hair color, hair straightening, rebounding, and other hair treatments. We also offer specialized products like shampoo and conditioner for your daily usage to maintain the shine, length and strengthen your hair.

Pre Bridal Services at Home– We offer unique skin and hair services for the bride and siders. Additionally, Ruhee provides hairstyling and makeup services for the bride and siders for various wedding or family functions by our professional and skilled beauticians. However, it is essential to make a prior booking.

Beauty begins at home with Ruhee. It is common to find yourself with no time on your hands and the need for some grooming and pampering. Every woman deserves that experience without the hassle and time-consuming booking parlor appointments and traveling. While it is frequently required, it isn’t easy to plan for it days in advance. But many upscale unisex salons and beauty parlors require prior appointments to be made days in advance. Intent on creating the perfect salon experience in your home, Ruhee came out with the Salon at Home service. With the tap of a button, you can bring salon at home Dubai– along with uncompromising quality and high-end equipment – within 2 hours. While even the best beauty parlour services at home usually start their service around 10 AM, with Ruhee, you can get a trained beautician at your home at 9 in the morning – leaving you with time to pursue other activities.