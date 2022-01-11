Hydration Backpack Market Insights and Manufacturers Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “Hydration Backpack Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Hydration Backpack market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global hydration backpack market is estimated to reach USD 701.9 million, by end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing participation of consumers especially from countries such as Brazil, India, and China in activities such as cycling, running, and hiking is anticipated to boost the market growth. Additionally, owing to health benefits offered by the usage of this product are also expected to increase the market growth.

In 2018, the sports division held the highest share in the overall market. Moreover, different sports associations, and manufacturers are focusing on creating awareness among consumers across the globe. They are also advising to athletes, trekkers, and mountaineers for using hydration backpacks. Military application is projected to grow the CAGR of over 13.0% over the forecasted period. The launch of products with rain cover features and camouflage fabrics are estimated to bolster the demand for the product.

The online channel is projected to grow at the CAGR of over 13.0% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing penetration of digital media, and internet especially across China, and India is estimated to support the market growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2025. The growing awareness among consumers regarding outdoor activities owing to its health and fitness is projected to positively impact the market growth.

Top players such as Lululemon, and Decathlon S.A. focus on expanding its reach across the globe. For instance, Lululemon has extend its reach across countries such as China, Australia, South Korea, U.K., and Germany by adding 40 stores to increase its distribution network.

