Low-slope Roof Type to Consume More Than 50% of the Cool Roof Coating Market – Fact.MR Study

Market Outlook

The cool roof coatings market is estimated at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022-2032.

Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 4.2 Billion Market value estimated in 2022E USD 4.5 Billion Market forecast value in 2032F USD 8.3 Billion Global Growth Rate CAGR 7.4%

Cool roof coatings Market Key Segments

By Roof Type Low-slope type Steep-slope type

By Material Type Elastomeric Plastic Silicon Tiles Metals

By Technology Water-based Solvent-based

By Application Residential Commercial Hospitality Healthcare



Competitive landscape

Cool roof coatings market competitive landscape shows top manufacturers including Sherwin Williams, Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paints, Monarch Industries, GAF Materials, DowDupont, Nutech Paints, Excel Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel, Sika AG, BASF SE, Asian Paints Ltd., National, Coating Corporation and Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Revenues of the cool roof coating market will remain clustered among Tier 2 players, who currently account for over 50% of overall cool roof coating sales worldwide.

These cool roof coating manufacturers including Nutech Coatings, and Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, have consolidated their position in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Advertisements and marketing campaigns are key expansion strategies of the Tier 2 players, for creating brand awareness among end-users.

Tier 1 manufacturers of cool roof coating will hold nearly 38% market share in 2021, owing to their robust distribution channel and economic vigor.

Gains Remain Relatively Larger from Low-Sloped Roofs

Fact.MR study estimates cool roof coating sales for low-sloped roofs to exceed 395,000 MT in 2018. Low-sloped roofs are a common visual in industrial and commercial buildings, and as construction activities in these sectors continue on an upward spiral alongside urbanization, demand for cool roof coatings for low-sloped roofs will remain significant. Additionally, implementation of regulations for roofing materials and green building codes apropos industrial and commercial structures have led to higher demand for cool roof coatings as a result.

“Steep-sloped roofs are majorly observed in individual homes, particularly in countries with high snowfall and rainfall. Lower maintenance required in these in light of their structural advantage has resulted in comparatively lower penetration of cool roof coatings than in low-sloped roofs. However, the advent of advanced techniques and quick-drying colored coatings have attracted various consumers to use cool roof coatings, to curtail expenditure on energy in summers,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Cool Roof Coating Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Cool Roof Coating market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Cool Roof Coating market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Cool Roof Coating Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Cool Roof Coating Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Cool Roof Coating Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Cool Roof Coating Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Cool Roof Coating: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Cool Roof Coating sales.

More Valuable Insights on Cool Roof Coating Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Cool Roof Coating, Sales and Demand of Cool Roof Coating, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

