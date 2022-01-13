Top 5 Trending Bed Designs in 2022

Tampines, Singapore, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — To get that comfortable beauty sleep and to wake up refreshed the next day to kick it is crucial to have a comfortable bed. But in today’s time, a bed is more than just a piece of furniture. In the times of modern furniture, the looks and design of your bed indeed matter. If you are looking for an upgrade, we recommend these top 5 trendy bed designs of 2022 to give your bedroom the taste of spice and luxuriousness that it is missing right now.

Top 5 Trendy Bed Designs of 2022

Modern Leatherette Sofa – if you are looking for a bed to go with the aesthetics of contemporary furniture, then this gold finished bed with leatherette unholstering is perfect for giving you the regal and luxurious appeal. To create a more lush ambience, such as a boutique hotel, match the bd with tonal furnishings and metallic accessories to give your bedroom a more exquisite look. Poster bed in Honey Oak Finish – looking for a more traditional but elaborate bed for your bedroom with a slight tinge of modernness? We recommend you this poster bed with a bedframe of honey oak finish. This 4 poster bed is a classic, and it transcends generations. It is designed to give you s balance practicality and uplift your bedroom décor. Victorian Style Bed – this curvy-designed bed made with the finest craftsmanship will surely give your room the look of extravagant luxuriousness. The design may be as old as the Victorian era, but it still holds the regal appeal due to its elegant design and classic white colour. Pair it with a white mattress, mattress protector, and silk or satin pillows bedspread to give it a more affluent and inviting look. Sheesham Wood Bed – this bed will give your room the perfect combination of old and new aesthetics. With the retro vibes of the wood along with the absolute beauty of Sheesham grains, this bed will make your room look luxurious and ornate. The best part of this bed is a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality as it is also a storage bed. Upholstered and Tufted Bed – this bed is the best if you are looking for something comfortable and extravagant looking. The attractive feature of this bed is its headboard. The bed has storage under the mattress making it more functional. The finishing of white and gold on this bed looks gorgeous, and it definitely will elevate the overall look of your room.

Conclusion

These beds will give your room the same transformation that you are looking for. Choose from the wide range of modern to traditional aesthetics or get the perfect blend of both. Get a Simmons mattress to make your bed more comfortable.