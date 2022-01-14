IMO-1 Chemical Tanker to Dominate the Global Chemical Tanker Market Share During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Chemical Tanker Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The size of the global chemical tanker market is expected to reach nearly USD 5 billion in 2019, whereas, the global chemical tanker shipping industry is expected to reach more than US$ 28.5 Bn in 2019.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Chemical Tanker market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Chemical Tanker, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Chemical Tanker Market.

Chemical Tanker Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments- The global chemical tanker market is segmented by fleet, tanker capacity, material, chemical and region Grade (% of Demand) IMO 1

IMO 2

IMO 3 Tanker Capacity Less than 10,000 dwt

10,000 – 19,999 dwt

More Than 20,000 dwt Material Stainless Steel

Epoxy

Others Chemical Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats Region North America

Latin America

Europe Country-specific assessment on demand for the chemical tanker market has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous chemical tanker operators, experts and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

Mergers and Acquisitions Will Be the Major Contributors in the Growth of Chemical Tanker Market The tide has changed over the past few years and mergers and acquisitions have been favored as key strategies by stakeholders as they promote sustenance and rapid growth in the global chemical tanker market. A combination of several trends and regulatory changes coupled with the employment of larger vessels, increasing competition and the financial crisis have forced the players in the market to resort to collaboration, mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, Team Chemical tankers announced the acquisition of Laurin Maritime and Anglo-Atlantis Chemical tanker for $206 million, a deal which added 34 coated IMO II/III MR Chemical tankers to its existing fleet of 33 vessels.

At the end of 2018, Eastern Pacific reportedly bought thirteen 19,000 dwt stainless steel vessels from the BW Group. These vessels will be operated by Ace Quantum, which will manage the largest fleet of stainless steel ships in this size segment in the future with a total of 33 vessels on the water.

Meanwhile, 2019 has already seen its first consolidation deal, with Triton selling its 100% owned Nordic Chemical tanker to MOL Chemical tanker. The new combined operation will be renamed MOL Nordic Chemical Tanker A/S, and will have a fleet of 75 vessels. More mergers, joint ventures, and buyouts are expected. The global market for chemical tanker in the shipping industry is consolidated with regional competitors. Key players include Odfjell, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, IINO KAIUN KAISHA Ltd and Nordic Tanks.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Chemical Tanker, Sales and Demand of Chemical Tanker, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



