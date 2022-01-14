Dairy Whiteners Market to Record Robust CAGR During 2022 – 2031

The dairy whitener market is in for sluggish growth for a forecast period of 2017-2022, owing to the reduced consumption of dairy-based products in recent time, attributable to the increasing number of lactose-intolerance cases, globally. With a CAGR of <3 percent through 2022, the global dairy whitener market is unlikely to make any significant upward growth, considering widespread availability of substitutes such as dairy-free soy creamer and collagen creamers. Moreover, complying with stringent regulations imposed by food regulatory authorities and tariff impositions are some critical challenges that loom large.

Dairy whitener market in Europe is anticipated to remain the most lucrative owing to a more mature dairy consumption, specifically in Western Europe. A strong dairy culture in the region, is projected to present manufacturers with opportunities to better position their products and compete in terms of new product development. However, declining dairy consumption as a result of lactose-free diets could reverse the market growth in the region. APEJ, on the other hand, is projected to be a fast moving market, holding nearly 26 percent of the total market share, owing to the growing demand for convenience-based products. Disposal income and busy lifestyles is likely to play a significant role in consumers opting for dairy whiteners compared to fresh milk. Moreover, fortified and flavored (for instance, Chocolate, lemon, and cardamom) variants being introduced by the manufacturers, will drive the dairy whitener market in APEJ, predicts Fact.MR.

Demand for Milk Protein and Medium Fat in Dairy Whiteners Pushing Technique Innovation

Improved shelf-life, ease of handling, and ready-to-consume formats of dairy whiteners are key factors driving the consumption. Moreover, increasing demand for enhanced milk protein and fat content, is projected to present innovation opportunities to manufacturers of dairy whiteners and develop technologies for new products. Manufacturers have been exploring the ‘ultrafiltration’ technique using buffalo milk to produce protein-rich, medium-fat dairy whiteners for enhanced texture and organoleptic quality.

Rich Nutritional Profile of Powdered Milk for Infant Formulas Will Take Away a Significant Market Share from Dairy Whiteners

Powdered or dried milk have been gaining prominence among consumers owing to its low sugar and moisture content. Moreover, unhealthy additives including palm oil, hydrogenated oils, Carrageenan emulsifier present in dairy whiteners will result in sluggish product adoption. Most importantly, powdered milk have found acceptance in infant foods by virtue of its nutritional profile. Nutrients added to infant formulas to enrich it with iron, calcium and vitamins is anticipated to drive the fortified commercial powdered or formula milk.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Dairy Whitener Market

Considering the changing landscape of the global dairy products market, largely owing to the imposition of retaliatory tariffs, has led to a shift in the market strategies adopted by key players in the global dairy whitener market. For Danone, a leading player in the global dairy whitener market, product innovation will remain the key driver to continually adapt to consumers’ need. Moreover, Danone is strategically moving towards plant-based foods and drinks to cater to the wide choices of consumers looking to broaden their protein sources and overall dietary preferences.

