Piezoelectric Motor Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR Value of over 4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Piezoelectric Motor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Piezoelectric Motor Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Piezoelectric Motor market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Piezoelectric Motor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Piezoelectric Motor Market.

Key Segments of the Piezoelectric Motor Market Fact.MR’s study on the piezoelectric motor market offers information divided into four important segments-product, end use industry, operating force/torque, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Product Standard LPM

Non-magnetic LPM

Vacuum LPM

Standard RPM

Non-magnetic RPM

Vacuum RPM End-Use Industry Micro Positioning Stages

Medical & Lab Automation Equipment

Automotive, Aerospace & Defence

Robotics & Factory Automation

Optics & Photonics

Instrumentation Operating Force/Torque 0-20 N

20-150 N

150 – 225 N

Above 225 N

Below 10 mNm

10 – 25 mNm

Above 225 mNm Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA LPM: Linear Piezoelectric Motor RPM: Rotary Piezoelectric Motor

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2438 Piezoelectric Motor Market Manufacturers’ Primary Strategies As a global strategy, leading piezoelectric motor manufacturers are working in tandem with device manufacturers, so that application areas of piezoelectric motors can be widened. PI (Physik Instrumente), PiezoMotor Uppsala, Nanomotion Ltd., and SmarAct are some of the renowned players in the piezoelectric motor market. The top ten companies in the global piezoelectric motor market are estimated to account for over half of the global piezoelectric motor supply worldwide. Increase in preference for piezoelectric motors in new industry verticals and heightened demand is poised to attract brownfield as well as Greenfield investments in the mid-term forecast period. Key Takeaways of Global Piezoelectric Motor Market Study: The linear piezoelectric motor market is growing at a significant rate and is projected to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 96 million during the forecast period.

Piezoelectric motors are gaining traction over electromagnetic motors, as piezoelectric motors offer various advantages such as high operability in vacuum environments suitable for aerospace, semiconductors & electronics sector.

North America is projected to be the most prominent region for piezoelectric motors, estimated to account for more than 25% market share. However, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States, the market growth for piezoelectric motors shall be impacted in the short-term.

Optics and photonics segment is anticipated to gather momentum due to increase in the application of piezoelectric motors in cameras, telescope, and microscopes. The segment will witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 30 Mn between 2020 and 2030. “Prominent players are implementing ingenious techniques to achieve increased power density, yet higher upfront costs still pose a challenge to market growth”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

