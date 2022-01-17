Growth In Demand For Centella Asiatica Has Increased Due Changing Lifestyles And Dietary Patterns

Global Centella asiatica Market: Overview

Centella asiatica is also known as Gotu Kola and is a small herbaceous plant. It is also a traditional medicinal herb that has been used in India, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Madagascar over the last century. Centella asiatica is indigenous to the Asia Pacific region, belongs to the Apiaceae family and has been long known for its faster healing properties for small wounds and scratches. The plant is also known for its ability to cure a number of skin diseases, for which it is being widely used in a number of skin care products.

Centella asiatica extracts are widely used for its traditional herbal remedy and culinary uses and has been used in Ayurveda for a very long time. A number of companies including Himalaya, SD Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. Nutricare Co., Ltd. Pairs of Horses Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Elishacoy are some of the companies using Centella asiatica in their skin and personal care products. In some countries, Centella asiatica is also used as a vegetable and in beverages.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2200

Global Centella asiatica Market: Segmentation

The global Centella asiatica Market can be segmented on the basis of consumption in the form of raw Centella asiatica leaves or Centella asiatica extract. Centella extracts can be further divided into extracts from Centella asiatica leaves and stems.

On the basis of application, the Centella asiatica market is segmented as

anti-microbial

anti-inflammatory

anti-cancer

neuro-protective

antioxidant, and wound healing

Others.

The end uses of Centella asiatica can be divided into

cosmetic

non-cosmetic uses

Global Centella asiatica Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Centella asiatica Market are

Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Frank Biochem Co., Ltd.

Lotioncrafter LLC.

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

S. V. Agro Food

Sabinsa Corporation,

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Centella Asiatica market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Centella Asiatica market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2200

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The Centella Asiatica market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Centella Asiatica market

Identification of Centella Asiatica market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Centella Asiatica market and offers solutions

Evaluation of current Centella Asiatica market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2200

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Centella Asiatica Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Centella Asiatica Market Survey and Dynamics

Centella Asiatica Market Size & Demand

Centella Asiatica Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Centella Asiatica Sales, Competition & Companies involved

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556865366/higher-demand-for-renewable-products-will-increase-the-market-for-bio-based-propylene-glycol-over-the-forecast-period

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates