Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global distributed acoustic sensing market is anticipated to value USD 775.8 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for inspection and monitoring of fluid flow across the petroleum industry coupled with the rapid technological advances in sensing technology is projected to drive the market growth across the globe.

The single-mode fiber optic segment accounted for a significant share in 2018 due to its feature of permitting limited external interference. Also, their lower thickness and ability for longer-range transmission is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-distributed-acoustic-sensing-market/request-sample

The segment of oil & gas held the largest share across the global market due to rising usage for flow monitoring, pipeline monitoring, intrusion detection, and asset management. The segment of environment & infrastructure is also anticipated to hold substantial share across the market due to the need for monitoring and tracking of gases and fluids in the surrounding for reducing the environmental pollution.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market with 34.0% share on account of the surging presence of the oil & gas industry across this region. While the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to surging usage of fiber optics across the telecom sector prevailing in this region.

The market for the distributed acoustic sensing includes key players such as OptaSense; Baker Hughes; Halliburton; Ziebel; and Northrop Grumman Corporation. They are constantly implementing strategies like collaborations, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Single-mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oil & Gas

Power & Utility

Security & Surveillance

Environment & Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

Access Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-distributed-acoustic-sensing-market

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com