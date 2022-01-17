Online Gambling Market Demand, In-depth Data and Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Jan 17 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Online Gambling Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Online gambling Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Online gambling Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Online gambling which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global online gambling market is projected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2027 and anticipated to exhibit with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of betting coupled with the freemium model in gambling across the globe is a major factor to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Easy access to casino gaming platforms and high penetration of smartphone users are other factors to further drive the market growth.

In addition, the emergence of cost-effective betting applications and growing internet penetration are expected to positively impact the market growth. As per the American Gaming Association (AGA), around 2,800 websites are active online as of 2018 and provide services such as lottery, poker, and bingo.

Electronic Gambling Devices (EGDs) need low cost to run and they are easily available. In addition, this device provides in-built software and mimics the experience of a local casino. For example, a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) has integrated with advanced technologies and can be customized to video slot machines, electronic poker games, spinning reel slot machines, and electronic slot machines.

Growing digitalization and the availability of secure digital payment are expected to fuel the market growth. The online gambling market is expected to gain traction in the next few years due to a growing number of gambling & betting websites coupled with rising usage of digital currency.

