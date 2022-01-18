Is AWS (Amazon Web Services) For Your Business?

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — With up and coming start-ups and growing businesses gaining flight through e-commerce, owners are now looking to make the most of their digital venture with state-of-the-art IT platforms and services. One such successful initiative is provided by Amazon, namely the AWS, also known as Amazon Web Services that offers a cloud-based platform to help business owners both at the back-end of operations and forefront of customer service.

The team of experts at Citrus Consulting Services highlight that one of the most redeeming qualities of AWS that has made it a popular choice amongst business wonders is its ‘pay for what you use’ strategy. They expand, “this is particularly a great aspect for both new businesses as well as established corporations who are looking to access safe storage space for their company’s data without having to pay staggering fees. Irrespective of your business size and set-up, if e-commerce is a vital area of your business plan then investing in AWS helps keep down costs while availing the best out of the technology available in the world at the moment.”

AWS also provides top-notch speed especially when it comes to creating servers from scratch. If an enterprise is looking to create a web service with limited time in hand for special events and sudden promotions, AWS can provide what is needed within minutes. The service goes further to provide outstanding security whereby all activities can be restricted to a private network that is immune to security breaches that are rooted in internet hacking. Furthermore, the flexibility aspect of AWS allows businesses to create customized servers as and when needed and even shut them down when no longer in use allowing for ultimate server management privileges.

When deciding if AWS is truly the best fit for your enterprise, the choice comes down to the finer details as suggested by the consultancy team at Citrus Consulting Services. The team emphasizes that “for each business model, AWS can provide an irreplaceable aspect that will fulfill each niche. If organizations are looking to adopt only particular services of the AWS system, these particularities can also be customly considered when allocating a service plan with the help of a cloud consulting service.”

The VMC also called VMware Cloud on AWS is the infrastructure of the cloud system that has jointly provided an innovative approach to the classic cloud services allowing for “a single point of contact for support and service integration.” This ensures that an enterprise dependent on AWS for its services provision is ensured to harness the best of the technology that will perfectly provide what is needed for the organization at a higher speed and ease.

Depending on the budget, sale expectations and market overview, the AWS plan can be further tweaked till it integrates with the business’ vision taking into account data management, system monitoring, analytics and AI (Artificial Intelligence) needs. Professionals at Citrus Consulting Services can help business entities establish and grow their e-commerce services efficiently by providing needed expert guidance while navigating the AWS system in the UAE region.

About Citrus Consulting Services: Citrus Consulting Services offers state-of-the-art IT system services that range from modern IT software installations, data and analytics, information and cyber security to managed support services. Be it for additional security setup or building an all-encompassing IT infrastructure, Citrus Consulting Services can meet the needs for each business model and size with optimal technology deployment.