Integration of New Technologies Substantially Increase The Demand for Reciprocating Pumps : Fact.MR’s Analysis

Reciprocating Pumps Market research report segmented by Type (Piston, Plunger, Diaphragm), by Flow Rate (Up to 100 m³/h, 100 – 300 m³/h, 300 – 800 m³/h, Above 800 m³/h), By End Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Others), & Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, MEA).

Demand for reciprocating pumps market is projected to witness a significant growth, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. The reciprocating pumps market growth is being influenced by rising demand for oil and gas worldwide, especially in the petrochemical industry. The growing oil and gas demand is creating substantial opportunities for a range of industrial goods, including reciprocating pumps.

Reciprocating pumps are also being deployed for pumping fluid in wells at high pressure for fracking process and to transfer extracted oil and gas to the processing facility.

Reciprocating pump sales are also influenced by prevailing trends, including steadily growing adoption of smart pumping systems. Sensing the evolving trends, reciprocating pump manufacturers are focusing on integrating sensors in the pumps to capture various parameters including liquid levels, temperature, and pressure.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2396

Market Segmentation

Full Access of this Report Is Available At https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2396

Asia Pacific Largest Market for Reciprocating Pumps Market, followed by North America

The demand for reciprocating pumps is likely to grow significantly in the APEJ region, with total sales expected to surpass US$ 1,000 million by the end of 2018. China and India are among the most attractive markets for reciprocating pumps in APEJ.

Reciprocating pump sales in APEJ are likely to benefit from macroeconomic trends, notably growing investment in energy generation. The Government of India is adopting several policies to meet the increasing demand for oil and gas in the country. The gas pipeline infrastructure is also growing with the rise in manufacturing units and facilities in India. With the government allowing 100% FDI in natural gas, refineries, and petroleum products, foreign investors have started investing in refineries and petrochemicals projects in India.

Macroeconomic trends are also impacting market growth in the Americas. The growing demand from offshore and onshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico is creating opportunities for reciprocating pump industry. Moreover, growing emphasis on developing unconventional resources in the US and Canada is driving the demand for oil and gas pumps including reciprocating pumps in North America.

The demand for plunger pumps is increasing in oilfield applications, especially, in petroleum transfer operations, in secondary and tertiary injection wells, and at refineries.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2396

Market Players

Growth in Chemicals Industry Accelerating Demand for Diaphragm Pumps

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, demand for diaphragm pumps are likely to remain the preferred choice among end-users owing to their enhanced features, such as flexibility and isolation of the fluid chamber. Fact.MR estimates global sales of diaphragm pumps to surpass 2,000,000 units by the end of 2018. Increasing production of aggressive chemicals is resulting in the surging demand for Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps.

Electric double diaphragm pump combining energy-saving benefits of electric device with the diaphragm pump technology has also been introduced for chemical pumping application. Large adoption of this technology is expected in the chemical sector in the near future as it helps in reducing operating cost and energy consumption.

The reciprocating pumps across industries are used and run at a very low speed as compared to the centrifugal pumps. The biggest reason is to protect and increase packing and sealing life of the machine. Manufacturers in various industries use reciprocating pumps with the flow rate of up to 100 m³/h thereby improving reliability and increasing plunger life.

Popular Industrial Goods Market Reports from Fact.MR

Portable Tools Market– Sustained demand from metal fabrication industry has traditionally offered support to global portable tools sales; the status quo is unlikely to change over the course of the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Evaporative Air Coolers Market– Over the years, consumer spending capacity on luxury items has increased owing to an increase in the disposable income and the resultant shift to a luxury lifestyle. This has led to a rise in demand for evaporative air coolers by most sections of the society. Being a highly competitive market, top companies operating in the market for evaporative air coolers are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to cement their position.

Hydraulic hose Market– The global market for hydraulic hose was valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.23% by value during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: