A complete guide to grade 300 series of Stainless steel round bars!

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel round bars are classified on the basis of Stainless steel grade they’re manufactured of. Different grades of Stainless steel have different metal composition and properties. They vary in toughness, chemical composition, corrosion resistance and other properties.

304 Grade stainless steel round bars

Round bars made of 304 Grade stainless steel are composed of 18-20% Chromium and 8-10.5% Nickel measured weight by weight. Also known as A2 Stainless steel, this grade offers an enhanced corrosion resistance and greater strength. These advantages make 304 Stainless steel round bars suitable for application in food, water and chemical industries.

Chemically and mechanically, 304 stainless steel round bars and 304L stainless steel round bars are quite similar. The only difference is the carbon content: 304 stainless steel has a maximum carbon range of 0.08 percent, while 304L has a maximum carbon range of 0.03 percent.

309 Grade stainless steel round bars

Round bars made of 309 grade stainless steel have superior resistance, higher strength. Hardness and better weldability compared to 304 stainless steel round bars. 309 stainless steel round bars are used for various industrial purposes like in the paper and pulp industry, heat exchangers and power plants.

316 Grade stainless steel round bars

316 stainless steel round bars are another important grade of stainless steel round bars. Grade 316 is also known as the ‘Marine Grade,’ due to its enhanced Chloride resistance, owing to a higher Molybdenum content. This makes 316 ss round bars befitting for use in aqueous and salty environments like laboratories, boat fittings, coastal architecture and chemical transport. 316 grade stainless steel is commonly used for building nuclear reprocessing plants.

316L SS round bars have a lower Carbon content compared to 316 SS round bars. 316L stainless steel round bars have a maximum Carbon content of 0.03%.

329 Grade stainless steel round bars

329 SS round bars are similar to 304 SS round bars. Grade 329 has a lower risk of weld decay due to addition of titanium. 329 Stainless steel round bars are commonly used in plumbing and water supply systems.

