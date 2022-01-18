An introduction to Metal Fasteners

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Fasteners are a broad group of tools that includes screws, nuts, and bolts, all of which serve the same purpose: to mechanically join items. Glue, for example, can be used in this way, but it is not a fastener. As a result, our definition must be broadened. Hardware fasteners hold objects together mechanically.

Fasteners are typically used to create a non-permanent connection. To put it another way, if you use a fastener to connect two components, you should be able to remove it without damaging the individual parts. On the other hand, a welded joint would not be the same.

Ananka Fasteners is a leading fastener manufacturer in India. We manufacture Nuts, Bolts, Stud Bolts, Screws, High tensile fasteners and other fastener materials of premium quality. The quality of our products is rigorously assessed at every stage of manufacturing, from the procurement of raw materials to the delivery of finished goods.

Fasteners are made of a variety of materials, including common steel, titanium, aluminium, and even some specialised or exotic materials. The majority of the time, materials are categorised into “grades.” This makes distinguishing between alloy compositions, material strength, and hardening techniques much easier. Coatings and platings are used to make some materials more corrosion resistant.

Fastener applications

Light-duty metal fasteners are useful in a variety of applications, including bags, straps, medical products, military and tactical items, pet collars and leashes, horse items, marine and diving items, firefighter supplies, and tent and awning uses.

