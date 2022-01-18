Marine Adhesives Market To Witness An Innovative Overhaul Between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 6% 

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global marine adhesives market is expected to grow 1.5X in value by 2031. Marine adhesives display higher bonding strength, elasticity, greater absorption of vibrations and impact, strong affinity with paints, and resistance to UV rays. These factors, along with their high compatibility with environmental factors such as exposure to moisture and water, make these adhesives a viable option for varied uses in the marine industry. Marine adhesives are extensively used in the construction and repair of naval vessels such as commercial boats, cruise ships, yachts, leisure boats, and ferries. They are also used to enhance the durability, strength, stability, and water resistance of bonds in decks, windows, portholes, spider hulls, and inflatables. Rising use of marine adhesives to bond the metal, composite, and plastic components of water vessels is expected to propel market growth over the coming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5412

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Current market valuation of marine adhesives stands at US$ 323 Mn.

Demand for marine polyurethane adhesives to remain high across assessment period.

Market in Asia Pacific expected to amass a major share due to low production cost, better marine vessel manufacturing facilities, and increasing naval bases in the region.

Marine adhesives can be used only within specific temperatures, causing major restrictions in their applicability.

Demand in China to expand at CAGR of 6% across analysis period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5412

Key Segments Covered in Marine Adhesives Industry Research

By Resin

Marine Epoxy Adhesives

Marine Polyurethane Adhesives

Marine Acrylic Adhesives

By Substrate

Marine Adhesives for Metals

Marine Adhesives for Composites

Marine Adhesives for Plastics

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5412

Winning Strategy

Major Players are focused on creating marine adhesives that offer better strength and efficiency. They are working on innovating and developing adhesives that can be used in varying temperature ranges.

Increased spending on leisure activities has contributed to the growth of the marine sector, which is directly aiding market expansion. Popularity of underwater sports has increased opportunities for players due to rising equipment innovations. Players are now focused on launching innovative and advanced products.

Some of the key players in the global market are Engineered Bonding Solutions, Henkel, 3M, Sika, ITW, Ashland, LORD Corporation, Scott Bader, Permabond, Bostik, H. B. Fuller, Huntsman, Anabond, Gurit, Master Bond, Hernon Manufacturing, Parson Adhesives, Chemique Adhesives & Sealants, MAPEI, and Gougeon Brothers.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/12/1999656/0/en/Sheet-Metal-Sales-to-Soar-Steadily-Through-2029-Demand-Buoyed-by-Lightweight-Component-Materials-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com