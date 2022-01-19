MEDALL TO EXPAND ACROSS SOUTH INDIA

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — In an effort to expand its basket of qualitative diagnostic services and preventive healthcare services, one of South India’s largest chain of medical diagnostic services provider, Medall today announced its plans to expand across South India. Apart from penetrating deeper into Tamilnadu into Tier 2 and 3 cities, Medall will also be expanding into other South Indian states, viz, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Positioned as a franchisee model, the centres will be in multiple formats comprising of collection centres, mini wellness centres, full service centres, lab collection centres and Medall Care Centres. Medall plans to open about 300 – 400 centres across South India during the year.

Speaking about the expansion, Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall says “The need for preventive healthcare is now felt more than ever before with rising cases of COVID-19. By expanding across South India, we aim to offer the best-in-class diagnostic and preventive healthcare services with a view to prevent the onset of the virus and other ailments and to enable people to stay in their best of health”.

By opting to go in for the franchisee model, we are offering an entrepreneurial opportunity, especially women, to own and operate a world-class diagnostic services and offer medical aid with care and compassion. Medall’s franchisee model will enable entrepreneurs to enter the realm of healthcare, added Arjun.

Targeting Tier 2 and 3 cities where the need for diagnostic services is felt much more than metros and Tier 1 cities, Medall aims to bring superior diagnostic services within reach of the common man and make it affordable for more people to avail the services.

About Medall:

Medall is India’s fastest growing integrated Healthcare Diagnostics and the fourth largest Diagnostics player in India. With 7500 plus customer touch points in 7 states and 70+ districts, 22 NABL accredited labs , Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. Medall has served over 50 million customers and administered over 150 million tests. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. To know more please log on to: https://www.medall.in

