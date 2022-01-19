Environmental & Building Services Ltd: The Leading House Clearance Company In The UK

Essex, United Kingdom, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Environmental & Building Services Ltd (https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk) is one of the leading companies that provide professional and high-quality services such as house clearance Essex UK wide. Their cleaning professionals have received comprehensive industry training. Thus, potential clients can rest assured that they comply with strict commercial requirements and deliver the best possible results.

This company offers house clearance cleaning London services to many different commercial and residential properties. They can clear up vandalism on properties after squatter habitation, clear away drug materials and other paraphernalia, and clean properties with smoke damage. They can also efficiently clear and empty hoarders’ properties, clean gutters, and remove bird fouling. Clients who have properties for pre-demolition works can also acquire their services to get them cleaned and ensure the area is safe.

Environmental & Building Services has a valid waste carrier license. This means they can remove and dispose of the wastes they collect following local laws so potential clients would not have to deal with any legal issues. All of their trained cleaning experts have relevant immunisations and safety courses that can satisfy the high standards of contemporary commercial enterprises. This company also holds £5,000,000 of public/products liability insurance. Moreover, all of their staff have been CRB-checked upon employment. Property owners may avoid putting their health at risk by acquiring their services.

Aside from Essex house clearance services, Environmental & Building Services also conduct trauma scenes and post-mortem cleaning. They can clean up sites where accidents have occurred, as well as those that have already occurred. The company understands how distressing such an event might be. Potential clients can rest easy since they have experienced personnel who can handle such situations correctly and swiftly without adding to the family’s stress. After the cleaning and sanitisation process, the dispatched crew will identify any goods left behind by the deceased and deliver them to their relatives. According to them, “We can clean up sites where trauma or accidents occur, clearing blood and body fluids from the area. One of the other more sensitive parts of our job involves dealing with families who have found a relative in their homes after they have passed on.”

The company also provides site surveys for free with no obligations or hidden charges. For more information about the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk.

About Environmental & Building Services

Environmental & Building Services offers highly competitive clearance service packages for UK residents. London and the South East’s property owners, including home and business owners, can greatly benefit from the services they provide. Potential clients can all expect to receive expert services efficiently performed by company employees that have received adequate training. The company also possesses the proper credentials and licenses to do their jobs, ensuring that their clients receive a high care level. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/contact. You may also call them via 01277 218241 or send an email through info@ebsbioclean.co.uk.