Baby Apparel Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

The Baby Apparel Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness for safety, comfort, and convenience of toddlers and infants are anticipated to be the major factor in surging the global market in the upcoming years.

Government regulations for the textile industry and the formulation of new strategies in different countries are aimed at providing safer and comfortable baby apparel. As per the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the regulation was implemented in three separate divisions of flammability in terms of the time of flame spread. Additionally, different trade exhibitions and fashion shows are organized at the global front to showcase baby fashion and introduce new fashion trends, mainly for toddlers, kids, and infants. For example, ‘World of Childhood 2020’, an exclusive exhibition for introducing the latest products for toddlers, kids, and infants will be organized at Yerevan, Armenia, in June 2020.

The rising number of internet users has led to easy access to fashion trends among the parents through online portals like Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook. Moreover, the number of attractive offers and discounts offered by e-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart has led to the rising inclination towards online shopping among the parents.

The baby apparel market key players include Cotton On Group; Carter’s, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Naartjie; and Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Market players are focusing on product innovation as a strategic method to broaden the size their product portfolios. For example, Carter’s Inc., in October 2018, announced to introduce its new collection of apparels mainly created for premature underweight babies. Furthermore, the growing investment in the development of business units coupled with collaborations with online and offline partners in countries like India and China is predicted to be the major strategy for the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on product, outerwear apparel valued above USD 90.0 billion in 2018 due to the preference of parents for attractive clothes for their babies.

The online channel of distribution is predicted to reach USD 39.3 billion by 2025 for providing convenience to its customers through coupon benefits and free door delivery.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period due to the rising number of working parents in economies like India and China.

North America held the dominant position with a share of over 40.0% in 2018.

Baby Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

