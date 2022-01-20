Vspagy: One-Stop-Destination For Enterprise Video Communication And Marketing Solutions

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — The world today, right from the business landscape to the social interactions, has become increasingly reliant on all things digital. Capitalizing on the digital transformation of society has been a necessity for communication of any organization. Hence, it has become necessary to manage, supply or distribute content on digital space. This is where companies like Vspagy come in. They facilitate the process of Enterprise video communication and marketing.

Making use of personalized interactive videos by Vspagy enables people to reach more and engage more with your customers. They hold people’s attention for longer, make them feel like a part of the story and give them a sense of authenticity about the brand that they’re interacting with. It can be used to enhance the customer experience, to teach people and to gain valuable insights into different markets and consumer groups. Personalized GIF can also be created through Vspagy.

With the help of Vspagy, people can even enrich their video content with interactivity and give the customers the ability to interact with videos through variety of tools like hotspot, branching, data input, 360* view and quizzes. It contributes to transforming the storyline as per the viewer’s interest. No matter form it may be, an interactive video shares the power to converse with the customers/end users. This is completely different from a traditional linear video where the audience participation is restricted to watching only. The advantages of Interactive videos include high impact and increased engagement. These videos can be explorative and be easily gamified. They are fully trackable as well, which can help in acquiring valuable marketing insights.

About the company:

Vspagy provides an innovative platform for the creation and publishing of interactive, personalized videos.