F&D Cantina opens second location in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready, fans of tacos, burritos and margaritas. The fiesta has arrived in downtown Orlando!

F&D Cantina has opened its second location in Thornton Park. The highly anticipated restaurant, located at 617 E. Central Blvd., is the sister to F&D Cantina in Lake Mary, which attracts droves of loyal fans with its festive atmosphere, excellent service and top-notch Mexican-inspired fare.

“We’ve built quite a reputation up at the Lake Mary location,” said Charly Robinson, owner and founder of the F&D family of restaurants. “Thornton Park is an exciting area. There’s a lot of growth, and there are a lot of people we think are looking for a spot like this. We thought it was a perfect fit.”

F&D Cantina Thornton Park will deliver the same fun feel as the original, with striking art and décor to set the mood, as well as a showpiece bar to serve up the eatery’s signature margaritas.

But the real draw will be the full menu of Mexican-inspired favorites. F&D Cantina serves up incredible dips, including queso and guacamole, delicious street tacos, and takes on Mexican favorites like chile rellenos and enchiladas. The menu also includes a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, including Beyond plant-based meats.

The location will also offer several specials, including $5 House Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesdays. F&D Cantina was named Best Mexican Restaurant by the Orlando Sentinel in 2020.

F&D Cantina is part of the F&D family of restaurants, which includes F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary and the F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen brand, which includes locations in the Hourglass District, Longwood and Winter Park.

For more information, visit www.fdcantina.com.

About F&D Cantina

F&D Cantina serves up Mexican-inspired fare in a festive atmosphere. The menu consists of delicious dips, fun street tacos and Mexican favorites, including burritos, enchiladas and fajitas, as well as signature margaritas. Known for its striking décor and fun atmosphere, F&D Cantina offers two locations—the original in Lake Mary and one in Thornton Park in downtown Orlando. The eatery is part of the F&D family of restaurants, which includes F&D Kitchen and Bar, a modern gastropub in Lake Mary, and F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, an Italian concept with locations in the Hourglass District, Longwood and Winter Park. For more information about F&D Cantina, visit www.fdcantina.com.

Media contact

Lauren Sedam

Wellons Communications

lauren@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879