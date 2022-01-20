Acetic Acid Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Acetic Acid Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global acetic acid market to reach $13.3 billion by 2022. Rising production of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) as a result of growth in automotive and construction industries of emerging economies including China and India is expected to remain a key driving force.

Acetic acid finds applications as a precursor for the production of numerous compounds including camphor, mono chloroacetic acid, photographic chemicals and diketene require acetic acid. The aforementioned compounds are further processed to produce greases, adhesives, sealants and coatings. Growing importance of preventive maintenance in the manufacturing sector is expected to promote the usage of lubricating greases, protective coatings and sealing agents which thus, in turn, will have a positive impact.

Growing demand for water-based paints & coatings in automotive and construction industries owing to rising awareness towards eco-friendly products is expected to promote the use of polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, and ethyl vinyl acetate. Furthermore, significant gains in VAM market as a result of increasing applications in construction, automobiles and furniture industries is projected to have a substantial impact.

Global Acetic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

VAM

Acetic anhydride

Acetate esters

PTA

Others

Key acetic acid market participants include Eastman Chemicals, British Petroleum, Saudi International Petrochemicals, Celanese, DuPont, Wacker Chemie, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd. In April 2016, AkzoNobel and Atul Limited announced the establishment of new mono chloroacetic acid manufacturing unit in Gujrat, India. This facility is expected to serve the food & beverage, pharma, and agriculture application segments and will open new markets over the forecast period.

Global Acetic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

