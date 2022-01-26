Power Graphics Offers Outdoor Banner Stands at Discounted Prices

Sandy, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Power Graphics Digital Imaging Inc. is now selling outdoor banner stands and other outdoor signage at discount prices. For over 25 years, Power Graphics has been specializing in high-quality, giclee fine art printing, and they can print eye-catching graphics on both indoor and outdoor products. They also sell a range of display hardware, including banner stands, trade show displays, and outdoor signs.

“When a customer adds an item to their shopping cart, they’ll immediately see the applied discount. There are also discounts available for those who order products in bulk. A single, large-print product can cost less than a larger small-print product, as the size of the product is the most significant factor in determining its price. Even if you customize the item in a variety of ways, you’ll still be able to see the available discount,” says a spokesperson for Power Graphics. When a customer selects display hardware, the quantity discount will be shown in the shopping cart.

There’s no minimum order size, as the printing process is digital. Moreover, customers can order products in any quantity. But the minimum order amount is $25. Therefore, customers spending less than $25 will have to pay the difference at the checkout screen. There are discounts on larger orders because the price per print decreases the larger an order gets.

Orders can be placed via email or phone, but the store prefers that customers order through their website. “We have spent considerable time and money on creating a system that makes ordering easier for customers. Our system also helps with preventing data entry errors. Still, customers can place a phone or email order when they can’t order online, but there’s an added $10 service charge for doing so. The extra charge covers the time it’ll take to enter and verify the order,” he adds.

About Power Graphics:

Power Graphics Digital Imaging Inc. has been selling high-quality outdoor banner stands for decades. They sell floor graphics, real estate signposts, and other wonderful outdoor signs.

To learn more, visit https://www.power-graphics.com/.