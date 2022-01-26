SmartBear Names Maureen Plowman as New Vice President of Brand

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-names-maureen-plowman-as-new-vice-presid/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has announced that Maureen Plowman has joined the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President, Brand and Corporate Communications. In this new role, Plowman will lead the development of the brand’s strategic narrative to continue to elevate its position as a global leader in the software quality and development space. Most recently, she was Vice President of Marketing at Alignable.

“With the rapid growth of our business and our product offerings, it’s more important than ever to articulate what the SmartBear brand means and what we stand for, as development teams worldwide rely on our tools to deliver better quality software,” said Cynthia Gumbert, CMO at SmartBear. “Maureen is a perfect fit for SmartBear with her exceptional track record taking companies’ brands through rapid expansion and scale, along with her history of dedication to employees and the communities we all serve.”

With career experience shaped in the technology and professional services industries, Plowman has spent over two decades building standout brands during startup, acquisition, and IPO for companies like Constant Contact and IBM, among others.

Plowman played a critical role in the acquisition of Meteorix, a Workday implementation partner by IBM. In this role, she was instrumental in building a customer-centric brand resulting in the organization being named to the prestigious Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies list, recognized as a category leader by industry analysts and ultimately leading to the strategic sale to IBM.

“SmartBear empowers organizations on their digital transformation with tools that accelerate development and ensure quality,” said Plowman. “I’m thrilled to join an organization that puts customers and employees at the center of its brand and is recognized for doing so industry wide. I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive innovative brand strategies that win with everyone – from customers and employees to partners and other company stakeholders.”

Earlier this month, SmartBear was honored in Built In’s Best Places to Work 2022 Awards for the fourth year in a row, earning a spot in the 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in Boston.

